Mortgage applications falls for 2nd week as rates continue to rise
Feb. 17, 2021 7:00 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- MBA Mortgage Applications
- Composite Index: -5.1% vs. -4.1% the previous week.
- Purchase Index: -6% vs. -5% the previous week.
- Refinance Index: -5% vs. -4% the previous week.
- 30-year mortgage rate remains at 2.98% vs. 2.96%.
- On a year-over-year basis, purchase mortgage apps up 15% and refis up 51%.
- “Expectations of faster economic growth and inflation continue to push Treasury yields and mortgage rates higher. Since hitting a survey low in December, the 30-year fixed rate has slowly risen, and last week climbed to its highest level since November 2020,” said Joel Kan, MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting.