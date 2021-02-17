Mortgage applications falls for 2nd week as rates continue to rise

Feb. 17, 2021 7:00 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • MBA Mortgage Applications
  • Composite Index: -5.1% vs. -4.1% the previous week.
  • Purchase Index: -6% vs. -5% the previous week.
  • Refinance Index: -5% vs. -4% the previous week.
  • 30-year mortgage rate remains at 2.98% vs. 2.96%.
  • On a year-over-year basis, purchase mortgage apps up 15% and refis up 51%.
  • “Expectations of faster economic growth and inflation continue to push Treasury yields and mortgage rates higher. Since hitting a survey low in December, the 30-year fixed rate has slowly risen, and last week climbed to its highest level since November 2020,” said Joel Kan, MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.