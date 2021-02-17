Skylight Health names new COO & chief medical officer
Feb. 17, 2021 7:09 AM ETSkylight Health Group Inc. (SLHG)SLHGBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Skylight Health (OTCQX:SHGFF) appointed Jerry Oliphant as COO and Dr. Georges Feghali as Chief Medical Officer (CMO).
- Jerry Oliphant is a national healthcare services operator with over 30 years of experience as EVP and COO of well-regarded healthcare companies; most recently he served as EVP and COO of Carolinas Healthcare System (now Atrium Health).
- Dr. Feghali brings over 30 years of clinical experience and over 20 years in senior leadership positions within the healthcare system and will lead & expand Skylight Health's strategic initiative in practice management & clinic operations, driving new operational revenues; most recently, served as CMO at TriHealth.
- Additionally, under its existing stock option plan, the company has granted certain employees and consultants 260K stock options at an exercise price of $1.80.