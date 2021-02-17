Salarius gains 21% on encouraging seclidemstat data in bone and soft tissue cancer

Feb. 17, 2021 8:08 AM ETSalarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX)SLRXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) has completed the dose-escalation stage and established the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) for its Phase 1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory (R/R) Ewing sarcoma, a rare and deadly pediatric bone and soft tissue cancer.
  • The primary objectives of the study were to determine the safety and tolerability of seclidemstat. Secondary objectives were to assess the maximum-tolerated dose, the RP2D, preliminary anti-tumor activity, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics.
  • Data from patients treated in the dose-escalation portion demonstrated seclidemstat had a manageable safety profile.
  • The RP2D for the expansion stage has been established and, PK data indicated that treatment at the RP2D achieved plasma concentrations above levels where seclidemstat demonstrated activity in preclinical studies.
  • Full findings from the dose-escalation trial will be presented at an upcoming medical conference.
  • In addition, the expansion portion will enroll patients with additional select sarcomas that share a similar biology to Ewing sarcoma.
  • Shares up 21% premarket.
