Burford Capital sees 2020 operating profit down on increased expenses
Feb. 17, 2021 8:11 AM ETBurford Capital Limited (BUR)BURBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR), a litigation finance firm that has been targeted by Carson Block's Muddy Waters, expects to report 2020 operating profit of $240M-$250M, down from the $265M it reported in 2019.
- The board will recommend resuming payment of a 12.5 cents per share dividend for 2020 in June 2021; the company suspended its dividend early last year due to uncertainty concerning the effects of COVID-19.
- The decline reflects modestly higher general operating expenses, in line with the company's growth strategy, current expenses related to managing assets in funds where the related performance fees will occur in the future, and expenses related to Burford's New York Stock Exchange listing and other equity-related matters.
- Profit after tax is expected to be $160M-$170M, down from $212M in 2019; the 2020 figure was affected by a large book tax charge.
- Group-wide realizations of $608M increased 72% Y/Y and balance sheet realizations of $336M rose 47%.
- "Burford’s 2020 realizations were lumpy, consistent with past experience, with an active first half and a slow second half," the company said. "Even without a global pandemic, such volatility is to be expected from individual litigation matters and thus our portfolio."
- The company also said it will be difficult to predict the timing and impact of the post-pandemic environment on realizations as delayed cases may resolve alongside undisrupted matters. Also, delay can result in increased income in successful recoveries where a time-based return component exists, it said.
- BUR ends the year with $336M of cash and cash management, up 63% Y/Y.
