Mesa Air rallies after Bank of America flips from bear to bull

Feb. 17, 2021 8:36 AM ETMesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA)MESABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Bank of America upgrades Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) to a Buy rating straight from Underperform in a two-notch lift.
  • "MESA is a large beneficiary of US government support to the airline industry, as it was used to refinance high cost debt. With long term contracts at UA L and AAL, we believe MESA is now well positioned to help its partners capitalize on a return to domestic travel, particularly as the network airlines should focus more on hub traffic. In addition, MESA s investment in Archer Aviation, while small, gives the airline exposure to the electric plane market."
  • Shares of Mesa are up 5.66% premarket to trade at their highest level of 2021.
