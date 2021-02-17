Producer price index surges in January, in biggest jump since index began
Feb. 17, 2021 8:43 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- January Producer Price Index: +1.3% vs. +0.4% consensus and +0.3% prior.
- That's the largest advance since the index began in December 2009.
- +1.7% Y/Y vs. +0.9% consensus and +0.8% prior.
- Two-thirds of the January advance in prices for final demand can be traced to a 1.3% increase in the index for final demand services; a quarter of the increase in the services index comes from a 9.4% rise in prices for portfolio management.
- Prices for final demand goods increased 1.4%, with a good chunk of that from a 13.6% surge in the index for gasoline.
- Core PPI: +1.2% vs. +0.2% consensus and +0.1% prior.
- +2.0% Y/Y vs. +1.2% consensus and +1.2% prior.