Proxy adviser ISS says Pluralsight holders should vote against Vista deal (update)

Feb. 17, 2021 9:07 AM ETPluralsight, Inc. (PS)PSBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Update: Adds statement from Pluralsight holder Eminence Capital, who is urging holders to vote against deal.
  • Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) holders should vote against sale to Vista Equity, proxy advisor ISS says in new report.
  • ISS cites concerns around the sales process, an uncompelling valuation and limited downside risk if deal is voted down, according to traders who saw a copy of the ISS report.
  • Eminence Capital's Ricky Sandler urged holders to vote against the deal, which is set for a vote on March 2. Eminence owns about 6m Pluralsight share, representing a 4.85% stake.
  • “The ISS recommendation underscores our strong belief that Pluralsight conducted a deeply flawed and highly manipulated sales process designed to benefit management and Vista Equity Partners at the expense of Pluralsight shareholders," Sandler said in a statement.
  • Recall Dec. 14, Pluralsight downgraded as Needham questions valuation of company's sale to Vista Equity Partners.
  • Recall Dec. 13, Pluralsight agrees to $3.5B sale to private-equity firm Vista Equity Partners.
