Moringa Acquisition prices $100M IPO; commence trading today
Feb. 17, 2021 9:21 AM ETMACABy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- SPAC Moringa Acquisition (MACA) priced its IPO of 10M units at $10/unit; units to be listed on Nasdaq under symbol 'MACAU', commence trading today.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.5M units.
- Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant; each warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50/share.
- Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols 'MACA' and 'MACAW' respectively.
- The company plans to focus its search on Israel-related technology companies.