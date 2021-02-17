Moringa Acquisition prices $100M IPO; commence trading today

Feb. 17, 2021 9:21 AM ETMACABy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • SPAC Moringa Acquisition (MACA) priced its IPO of 10M units at $10/unit; units to be listed on Nasdaq under symbol 'MACAU', commence trading today.
  • Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.5M units.
  • Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant; each warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50/share.
  • Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols 'MACA' and 'MACAW' respectively.
  • The company plans to focus its search on Israel-related technology companies.
