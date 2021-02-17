Glenview Capital Management takes new position in DD, exits EBAY, adds BKD

Feb. 17, 2021 10:13 AM ETDD, DNB, ARMK, EBAY, BHVN, BKD, BSX, BHC, PARA, TAKBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • Glenview Capital Management (Larry Robbins and Mark Horowitz) initiated new position in DuPont (NYSE:DD), Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) and Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).
  • Exits stake in eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN).
  • Notable add includes (NYSE:BKD) from 12.6M to 18M shares, Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) from 1.05M to 2.7M shares and Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC) from 15M to 16.43M shares.
  • Reduced stakes includes ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from 3.4M to 1.3M shares and (NYSE:TAK) from 16.8M to 15.3M shares.
  • Larry Robins top 10 picks for 2021 includes ViacomCBS and Bausch Health. Fund reduced stakes in ViacomCBS, while it added to Bausch Health position in December quarter.
