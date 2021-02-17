Mednax Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 17, 2021 11:49 AM ETMEDNAX, Inc. (MD)MDBy: SA News Team
- Mednax (NYSE:MD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (-60.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $460.29M (-49.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MD has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.