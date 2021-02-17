U.S. is likely to lag Fed inflation target for at least a year: Fed's Rosengren
Feb. 17, 2021 11:55 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments
- The U.S. isn't likely to achieve a sustained inflation rate of 2% for at least the next year, and possible two years, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said during a virtual discussion hosted by the Concord Coalition.
- "What we really want for inflation is kind of the broad based inflation rate to be at a sustained level of 2%. I don't think we are going to see that this year. I don't think we are going to see it next year," he said.
- There may be some pick-up of inflation in coming months, but he doesn't expect it to be sustained.
- Overall, he sees gradual improvement in the economy as people start to spend their stimulus checks; current and future support will help consumption in the coming months, he added.
- Meanwhile, Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin sees three distinct phases for the U.S. economy over the next year, with the first phase being the most challenging. Overall, he's "quite optimistic", due to the progress being made to bring the pandemic under control.
- The first third of the year will continue to require support for unemployed workers and small businesses while vaccination efforts gear up, he said at a virtual event held by the Maryland Chamber of Commerce.
- In the second phase, at about mid-year, people who have been vaccinated will start re-engaging in activities that they've had to avoid for the previous year.
- The final third of the year should see more or return to normal business, he said. But the key to it all is the success of public health efforts, he said, in other words the ability to get lots of people vaccinated.
- Earlier today, January's producer price index made its largest advance since the index began in December 2009, rising 1.7% Y/Y, and the jump in January's retail number stokes fears that there's too much stimulus.