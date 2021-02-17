Sunnova to buy Lennar's residential solar platform
Feb. 17, 2021 8:38 AM ETSunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA), LENNOVA, LENBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Sunnova Energy (NYSE:NOVA) agrees to acquire Lennar's (NYSE:LEN) SunStreet residential solar platform for as much as 7.22M Sunnova common shares.
- Payment is comprised of 3.33M shares in initial consideration and 3.89M shares associated with two earnouts.
- The two companies also agree to a multi-year strategic partnership in which Sunnova will become Lenna's exclusive residential solar and storage service provider for new home communities with solar across the country.
- Wood Mackenzie recently forecast that solar costs will fall another 15%-25% over the next decade, potentially making solar the lowest-cost power resource in all U.S. states by 2030.