Carrnival gains as Italian unit plans to start cruising end of March
Feb. 17, 2021 CCL, RCL, NCLH
- Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) rose 4.7% as the cruise line said its Italian unit Costa Cruises would restart with the departure of its flagship Costa Smeralda on March 27.
From May 1, Costa Smeralda will return to sailing one-week cruises in the western Mediterranean. A second ship, Costa Luminosa, will also be back in service, departing from Trieste from May 2, and the following day from Bari.
Peer cruise line Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) gained 1.3% and Norwegian Cruise Lines (NYSE:NCLH) rose 1.5%.
CCL short interest 7.28% of float.
