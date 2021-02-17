Court dismisses challenge to PolyMet water quality permit
- PolyMet Mining (PLM +6.4%) jumps to a YTD high after a U.S. district court judge dismissed a challenge to the Environmental Protection Agency's oversight of a water quality permit issued to the company, which is developing the NorthMet project in Minnesota.
- The challenge, filed last year by the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, had argued that the EPA should have objected to PolyMet's permit before it was issued, but the judge ruled the band had no jurisdiction to review EPA's oversight role and dismissed the claim.
- PolyMet says the ruling ends the only federal court challenge to the water quality permit, although the company continues to litigate the permit in the Minnesota Court of Appeals.