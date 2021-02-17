Walmart Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 17, 2021 Walmart Inc. (WMT) By: Shweta Agarwal
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.51 (+9.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $147.04B (+3.8% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect operating income of $6.39B, adj. operating margin of 4.3% and gross margin of 23.8%.
- Over the last 2 years, WMT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 23 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward.