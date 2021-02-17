Marriott Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 17, 2021 1:06 PM ETMarriott International, Inc. (MAR)MARBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (-93.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.4B (-55.3% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect EBITDA of $319.8M.
- Over the last 2 years, MAR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.