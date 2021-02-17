Syneos Health Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 17, 2021 1:15 PM ETSyneos Health, Inc. (SYNH)SYNHBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.10 (+6.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.15B (-5.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SYNH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.