Chart Industries Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 17, 2021 1:28 PM ETChart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)GTLSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.77 (+6.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $303.67M (-11.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GTLS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.