TC Energy Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 17, 2021 2:04 PM ETTC Energy Corporation (TRP)TRPBy: SA News Team2 Comments
- TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is C$1.01 (-1.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$3.41B (+4.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TRP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.