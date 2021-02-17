NICE Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 17, 2021 2:07 PM ETNICE Ltd. (NICE)NICEBy: SA News Team
- NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.56 (-1.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $433.76M (+0.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NICE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.