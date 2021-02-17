Tech stocks remain weak, but S&P makes a late run to cut losses

Feb. 17, 2021 4:01 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), COMP.IND, DJISP500, COMP.IND, DJI, XLE, XLF, XLY, XLKBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • The S&P (SP500) closed flat, but at the highs of the session, coming back from early weakness helped by cyclical sectors. But the Nasdaq (COMP) -0.6% finished lower as techs remained weak through the day.
  • The Dow (DJI) +0.3% ended up thanks to strong price performance from Home Depot and new Berkshire Hathaway positions Chevron and Verizon.
  • Long-term rates made a late move as well. The 10-year Treasury yield was flat around 1.3%, while the 30-year fell 3 basis points to 2.06%.
  • Sector performance turned around and eight of 11 in the S&P finished higher.
  • Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE), while Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) recovered as rates changed course. Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) was also strong, with Carnival Cruise up on its Italian unit set to resume trips in March.
  • Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) was the weakest as semiconductor stocks struggled.
  • In the megacaps, Alphabet rose after agreeing a deal to pay News Corp. for content, but Facebook ended slightly down. It decided limit access for content in Australia.

