CyrusOne issues soft 2021 guidance after Q4 beat
Feb. 17, 2021
- CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) expects normalized FFO per share in 2021 to at least meet the $3.90 it achieved in 2020, but its range falls short of the consensus estimate.
- CONE sees 2021 normalized FFO of $3.90-$4.00 per share, lower than the average analyst estimate of $4.03; compares with $3.90 in 2020.
- Guides for $1.105B-$1.145B in revenue vs. $1.12B consensus and $872M in 2020.
- Included in 2021 guidance, CONE expects capital expenditures of $925M-$1.025B, up from $910M it spent last year and plans on $905M-$985M of development capex, up from $896M in 2020.
- Sees 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $570M-$590M, less than the Visible Alpha estimate of $595M and up from $537M in 2020.
- Q4 normalized FFO per share of 94 cents vs. 93 cent consensus and 99 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 revenue of $268.4M beat the average analyst estimate of $264.8M and increased 6% Y/Y.
- Leased ~31 MW of power and 162,000 colocation square feet in Q4, representing ~$4.1M in monthly recurring rent, inclusive of the monthly impact of installation charges; the leasing represents ~$49.3M in annualized GAAP revenue, excluding estimates for pass-through power.
- Backlog was ~$101M in annualized GAAP revenue at the end of Q4, representing ~$830M in total contract value.
- “The fourth quarter bookings included a significant contribution from our hyperscale customers and more than $30M in annualized revenue signed across our U.S. markets, closing out a record leasing year for the company with nearly $160M in annualized revenue signed,” said Bruce W. Duncan, president and CEO of CyrusOne.
- Conference call on Feb. 18 at 11:00 AM ET.
