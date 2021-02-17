Mosaic EPS beats by $0.36, beats on revenue

  • Mosaic (NYSE:MOS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.57 beats by $0.36; GAAP EPS of $2.17 beats by $1.97.
  • Revenue of $2.46B (+18.3% Y/Y) beats by $310M.
  • 2021 Market Outlook Improving market dynamics in the second half of 2020 are expected to continue through 2021. Global demand for grains and oilseeds remains high and farm economics remain robust. As a result, we expect strong global fertilizer demand in 2021. This strong demand has driven rapid price increases in the United States and globally, which are normally realized in our earnings after an average lag of 45 to 60 days.
  • Shares +2.5%.
