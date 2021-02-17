SunPower guides Q1 revenues below consensus

Feb. 17, 2021 4:31 PM ETSunPower Corporation (SPWR)SPWRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) -6.2% post-market after reporting better than forecast Q4 earnings but a 44% Y/Y decline in revenues and guiding Q1 revenues below expectations.
  • Q4 adjusted EBITDA was $38.6M vs. $56.8M in the year-ago quarter; Q4 MW recognized 153 MW vs. 188 MW a year earlier.
  • For Q1, SunPower sees GAAP revenue of $270M-$330M vs. $337M analyst consensus estimate, as well as GAAP net loss of $10M-$20M, MW recognized of 115-145 MW, and adjusted EBITDA of $10M-$20M.
  • For the full year, the company says it expects to meet or exceed guidance, including ~35% revenue growth and 25% MW recognized growth.
  • For 2022, given strong industry tailwinds, continued federal policy support and increased demand for its residential and commercial storage solutions,SunPower forecasts adjusted EBITDA growth of more than 40%.
