IQVIA prices senior notes offering

Feb. 17, 2021 5:00 PM ETIQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV)IQVBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, IQVIA, priced an an offering of €1.45B in principal amount of senior notes, consisting of €550M in principal amount of senior notes due 2026 and €900M in principal amount of senior notes due 2029.
  • Proceeds to be used for redeeming all of the issuer's outstanding 3.250% senior notes due 2025.
  • The 2026 Notes will bear interest at a rate of 1.750% per annum and will pay interest semi-annually. commencing Sep.15.
  • The 2029 Notes will bear interest at a rate of 2.250% per annum and will pay interest semi-annually in arrears.
  • Shares trading 0.16% higher premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.