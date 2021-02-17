IQVIA prices senior notes offering
Feb. 17, 2021 5:00 PM ETIQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV)IQVBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, IQVIA, priced an an offering of €1.45B in principal amount of senior notes, consisting of €550M in principal amount of senior notes due 2026 and €900M in principal amount of senior notes due 2029.
- Proceeds to be used for redeeming all of the issuer's outstanding 3.250% senior notes due 2025.
- The 2026 Notes will bear interest at a rate of 1.750% per annum and will pay interest semi-annually. commencing Sep.15.
- The 2029 Notes will bear interest at a rate of 2.250% per annum and will pay interest semi-annually in arrears.
- Shares trading 0.16% higher premarket.