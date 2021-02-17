IQIYI shares slip after soft Q4 sales, in-line outlook
Feb. 17, 2021 5:02 PM ETiQIYI, Inc. (IQ)IQBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) ADRs are down 2.9% after hours after Q4 results slightly missed revenue estimates with $1.1B, flat on the year and $60M below consensus.
- The number of total subscribing members was 101.7M as of December 31 and 100.7M excluding individuals with trial memberships. This compares to 106.9M and 105.7M, respectively, in last year's quarter.
- "Our operating loss margin significantly narrowed for three consecutive quarters on a year-over-year basis" says CFO Xiaodong Wang. "We continued to explore the content strategy with better return-on-investment (ROI) and implement disciplined cost control amid the challenging macro environment. In December 2020, we completed our largest financing since our IPO, which enables us to further enhance our content offering and strengthen our technology."
- For the current quarter, the company guides in-line sales of RMB 7.07-7.53B vs. the RMB 7.31B consensus.
- Press release.