U.S. crude supply fell 5.8M barrels last week, API says

Feb. 17, 2021 5:15 PM ETCrude Oil Futures (CL1:COM), USOCOM, USO, CL1:COMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor11 Comments
  • The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 5.8M barrels of oil for the week ending Feb. 12.
  • Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 3.9M barrels, distillate inventories show a draw of 3.5M barrels and Cushing inventories show a draw of 3M barrels.
  • Data to be released tomorrow from the Energy Information Administration is expected to show crude inventories fell by 3.4M barrels last week, according to S&P Global Platts.
  • March WTI crude (CL1:COM) recently was at $61.63/bbl in electronic trading after settling today at $61.14/bbl.
  • USO +0.6% after-hours.
