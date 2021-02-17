U.S. crude supply fell 5.8M barrels last week, API says
Feb. 17, 2021 By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 5.8M barrels of oil for the week ending Feb. 12.
- Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 3.9M barrels, distillate inventories show a draw of 3.5M barrels and Cushing inventories show a draw of 3M barrels.
- Data to be released tomorrow from the Energy Information Administration is expected to show crude inventories fell by 3.4M barrels last week, according to S&P Global Platts.
- March WTI crude (CL1:COM) recently was at $61.63/bbl in electronic trading after settling today at $61.14/bbl.
- USO +0.6% after-hours.