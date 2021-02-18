Citing current valuation, Piper Sandler cuts Tilray to neutral

Feb. 18, 2021 8:34 AM ETTilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY)TLRYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor12 Comments
  • Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery cuts Tilray shares (NASDAQ:TLRY) to neutral from overweight citing unlikelihood of further upside given current valuation.
  • However, he raises his price target from $15 to $26.
  • Lavery believes that the merger with Aphria will improve profitability, deal synergies, and lead to an increase in higher margin international sales.
  • But he expresses concern that it could still be a year or two before marijuana is legally allowed on a federal level in the U.S. "and there is still little visibility on Tilray's plan to enter U.S. THC markets."
  • Lavery is maintaining his estimate of 2022 sales of $1.255B.
  • Yesterday, Tilray reported Q4 2020 results that beat analysts' expectations on both EPS and revenue.
  • Tilray shares are up 5.3% to $33.17 in premarket trading.
