Baidu gets Street-high price target after Q4 report on AI strength

Feb. 18, 2021 9:10 AM ETBaidu, Inc. (BIDU)BIDUBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Praising the "remarkable" advertising recovery, Mizuho maintains a Buy rating on Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and raises the price target from $32t to $350.
  • Key quote: "Baidu Core continued to make a remarkable recovery with 1Q21 revenue growth guidance beating expectation by 12 points. Baidu also demonstrated significant operating leverage with a solid margin beat, and we expect that trend to carry into FY21."
  • The firm also notes that Baidu management highlighted the positioning in smart transportation and autonomous vehicles. China's multiyear smart transport buildout plan presents a "significant ADAS opportunity ahead," says Mizuho.
  • Benchmark (Buy) raises Baidu's target from $185 to the Street-high $385, saying the company "is making great strides monetizing new AI initiatives including smart transportation and intelligent driving, which should fuel the company’s longer-term growth."
  • Baidu ADRs are down 5.2% pre-market to $292.73.
  • Yesterday, the company reported a strong Q4 profit and upside current quarter forecast.
