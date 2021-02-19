ZK International's subsidiary, xSigma successfully completes its DeFi Protocol audit
Feb. 19, 2021 6:02 AM ETZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN)ZKINBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- xSigma Corporation, a blockchain R&D lab and a subsidiary of ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) announces that the smart contracts of its DeFi Protocol have been audited by Hacken and has successfully passed with its designation of a "well-secured" score.
- xSigma plans to complete more audits on the DeFi protocol with other auditors in 2Q21.
- The launch of xSigma's DeFi Protocol is scheduled on February 24.
- Mr. Jiancong Huang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZK International, stated, "Today, the security problem in the world of decentralized apps has escalated, and we wanted to mitigate risks by completing the audit to verify the security of the DeFi Protocol before the platform goes live. We are happy to finish the first audit of the protocol and we look forward to continue to offer a secure protocol by completing the second audit within the next few months."
- Shares up ~2% premarket.