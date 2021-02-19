Sonic Automotive expands EchoPark to the Northeast

Feb. 19, 2021 6:59 AM ETSonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH)SAHBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) announces the expansion of its specialty pre-owned vehicle brand with the addition of Used Car King to the EchoPark Automotive network.
  • The company says the two Used Car King locations bring EchoPark’s nationwide count of retail stores and delivery & buy centers to 18, following the recent openings of four new EchoPark locations during Q4.
  • Sonic notes the addition of Used Car King expands EchoPark's geographic footprint into the northeastern United States, serving car buyers throughout New York State and beyond.
  • Source: Press Release
  • Sonic posted a mixed Q4 earnings report earlier this week.
