KB Home rating gets double-upgrade from Goldman on strong backlog

Feb. 19, 2021 7:45 AM ETKB Home (NYSE:KBH)
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Susan Maklari upgrades KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Buy from Sell as it bucks the seasonal norms with backlog up 54% Y/Y, increasing visibility for near-term EPS.
  • Maklari says its build-to-order strategy positions it well entering 2021.
  • Also expects KBH's results to benefit from expected community count growth starting in H2 2021 and rising 10%+ in FY2022, quarterly EBIT margin expansion, and the benefit of easier comparisons as it laps the more restrictive shutdown it endured last year when the pandemic took hold.
  • Lifts price target to $51 from $32; implies 25% potential upside from Thursday's $40.70 close.
  • KBH EBIT margin lags those of peers DHI, PHM, and LEN over the past five years in chart below.
