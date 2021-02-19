Luminex receives BARDA funding
- Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) trades 1.5% higher after receiving $11.3M in funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).
- These funds will support the rapid development and validation of a respiratory panel combining Flu A/B & respiratory syncytial virus targets with the SARS-CoV-2 target that can be run on all ARIES Systems.
- This will allow laboratories to run one test instead of two or more without sacrificing clinical results.
- "We believe that this targeted multiplex assay will play a pivotal role in helping healthcare professionals efficiently and effectively manage individuals with respiratory illness symptoms for years to come," Chairman, President and CEO Nachum "Homi" Shamir commented.