Luminex receives BARDA funding

Feb. 19, 2021 8:09 AM ETLuminex Corporation (LMNX)LMNXBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) trades 1.5% higher after receiving $11.3M in funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).
  • These funds will support the rapid development and validation of a respiratory panel combining Flu A/B & respiratory syncytial virus targets with the SARS-CoV-2 target that can be run on all ARIES Systems.
  • This will allow laboratories to run one test instead of two or more without sacrificing clinical results.
  • "We believe that this targeted multiplex assay will play a pivotal role in helping healthcare professionals efficiently and effectively manage individuals with respiratory illness symptoms for years to come," Chairman, President and CEO Nachum "Homi" Shamir commented.
