Macy's lands higher price target from Telsey after sequential improvement
Feb. 19, 2021 8:19 AM ETMacy's, Inc. (M)MBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Telsey Advisory Group is incrementally more positive on Market Perform-rated Macy's (NYSE:M) with a price target boost.
- Analyst Dana Telsey: "Macy's 3Q20 operating performance improved sequentially on every level and exceeded our expectation as well as the Street's, resulting in a substantial EPS upside surprise. We expect that the fourth quarter could have faced incremental challenges on both the topline and at the margin level as a few benefits from the third quarter were not repeated (pulled-forward holiday sales, unexpected credit card revenue growth in the third quarter, and the company's shift in the start of its Friends & Family event to October from November)."
- Telsey and team say that as COVID traffic and operational headwinds persisted through the holiday season, it expects Macy's will continue to shift gears within its control such as marketing, discretionary expenses, and inventory allowing it to begin 2021 on solid financial footing.
- Telsey's new price target of $14 is 9X the FY22 EPS and is way above the average Wall Street PT of $9.63.