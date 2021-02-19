Pebblebrook Hotel Trust amends credit agreements; provides operating statistics

Feb. 19, 2021
  • Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) trades 2% higher premarket on amending the agreements governing its outstanding debt, including its $650M senior unsecured revolving credit facility, $1.6B of term loans and working capital facilities, and $100M private placement senior notes.
  • Also, maturity of ~$21M of the company's debt was extended from November 2021 to November 2022.
  • The company indicated that February demand trends are improving, and provided that health trends continue to improve demand will continue to recover.
  • Pebblebrook's total hotel portfolio cash burn averaged ~$7M in Q4, but was $9M in December, due to typical winter seasonality and rise in COVID-19 cases and government restrictions.
  • Total monthly corporate cash burn averaged ~$21M in Q4.
  • As of mid-February 2021, the company had cash on hand of ~$127M and liquidity of $770M.
  • The company has no meaningful loans maturing until 2022.

