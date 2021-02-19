Newmark raised to Overweight by Piper on streamlining, buyback prospects

Feb. 19, 2021 8:39 AM ETNewmark Group, Inc. (NMRK)NMRKBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Goldfarb upgrades Newmark (NASDAQ:NMRK) to Overweight from Neutral as he sees streamlining and an achievable stock buyback program bringing top- and bottom-line growth to the next level.
  • With the company now past its two-year tax-free spinoff window, it has the flexibility to buy back stock and has ample funding for the $400M program.
  • "While the leasing market recovery will take time, NMRK is growing its property management business, and capital markets and mortgage remain strong buoyed by low interest rates," Goldfarb writes.
  • His rating on NMRK contrasts with Quant rating of Neutral, which assigns poor grades to growth and profitability; average Wall Street analyst rating also stands at Neutral (2 Bullish, 3 Neutral, 1 Bearish).
  • SA contributor Andrew Rosivach calls Newmark a "turbocharged way to play a CRE transaction recovery."
