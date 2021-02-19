Simon Property Group SPAC raises $300M in IPO
- Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings (SPGS.U) has priced initial public offering of 30M units at $10/unit, for gross proceeds of $300M.
- Units kicks-off trading today on NYSE.
- Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-fifth of one redeemable warrant at $11.50/share.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 4.5M units.
- The company is sponsored by SPG Sponsor, LLC, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and intends to target innovative businesses that operate in the “Live, Work, Play, Stay, Shop” ecosystem.