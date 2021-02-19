The first North American Bitcoin (BTC-USD) exchange traded fund which is managed by Canadian based Purpose Investments came storming out of the gates on its first trading day. The crypto ETF investors exchanged $165 million worth of shares on the day which is well above a day one average.

Time will tell to see the level of inflows that pour into the Canadian ETF and how the assets under management will stack up overtime. Being that it is the first ETF though can definitely give itself an advantage to other pending bitcoin ETFs.

Bitcoin and the Bitcoin ETFs have been taking the market by storm. In the past week alone a couple of large industry players have gotten the needle to move.

Jeffrey Gundlach founder of DoubleLine Capital LP tweeted yesterday 2/18/21: “I am a long-term dollar bear and gold bull but have been neutral on both for over six months. Lots of liquid poured into a funnel creates a torrent. Bitcoin maybe The Stimulus Asset. Doesn’t look like gold is.”

Cathie Wood founder of Ark Invest on 2/17/21: “If all corporations in the U.S. were to put 10% of their cash into bitcoin that alone would add $200,000 to the bitcoin price,”