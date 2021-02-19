Tailwind International Acquisition prices $300M initial offering

Feb. 19, 2021 9:52 AM ETBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Tailwind International Acquisition (TWNI.U) prices of its upsized offering of 30M units at a price of $10.00 per unit on February 18, 2021.
  • Trading on NYSE, under the ticker symbol “TWNI.U” begins February 19, 2021.
  • Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant.
  • Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share.
  • It is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and direct-to-consumer sectors in international markets, especially Europe.
  • Offering expected to close on February 23, 2021.
