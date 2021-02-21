Palo Alto Networks Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 21, 2021
By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.43 (-3.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $985.9M (+3.7% Y/Y).
- Billings growth estimate +18.1%
- R&D expenses estimate $237.2M
- Over the last 2 years, PANW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 0 downward.