Tanger Factory Outlet upgraded to Sell at CFRA on resilient Q4
Feb. 19, 2021 3:41 PM ETTanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT)SKTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor62 Comments
- CFRA analyst Chris Kuiper upgrades Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT +1.8%) to Sell from Strong Sell as the shopping center REIT's Q4 results proved more resilient than the analyst expected.
- Q4 FFO per share of 54 cents was 38 cents above consensus; and while revenue fell 7.7% Y/Y, it was still 7.0% above expectations, Kuiper said.
- Remains negative on the stock as Kuiper sees "continued tenant struggles and closures ahead" and due to its reliance on apparel retailers.
- Kuiper is more pessimistic on the stock than the Neutral Quant rating, and aligns with the Bearish average Wall Street analyst rating (4 Neutral, 3 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).
- See distribution of Wall Street analyst ratings on SKT in chart below: