Tanger Factory Outlet upgraded to Sell at CFRA on resilient Q4

  • CFRA analyst Chris Kuiper upgrades Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT +1.8%) to Sell from Strong Sell as the shopping center REIT's Q4 results proved more resilient than the analyst expected.
  • Q4 FFO per share of 54 cents was 38 cents above consensus; and while revenue fell 7.7% Y/Y, it was still 7.0% above expectations, Kuiper said.
  • Remains negative on the stock as Kuiper sees "continued tenant struggles and closures ahead" and due to its reliance on apparel retailers.
  • Kuiper is more pessimistic on the stock than the Neutral Quant rating, and aligns with the Bearish average Wall Street analyst rating (4 Neutral, 3 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).
  • See distribution of Wall Street analyst ratings on SKT in chart below:
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.