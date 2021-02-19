Transportation stocks on watch as U.S. import data runs strong
- Import data for U.S. ports was reported strong for January.
- The Port of Long Beach saw a 17.5% Y/Y loaded inbound TEUs increase during the month, while the Port of Los Angeles (+5.5%), Georgia Ports (+23.2%), Northwest Seaport (+10.9%), Port of Virginia (+20.1%) and the Port of Oakland (+11.9%) also had big months.
- "After the volatility with cargo volumes in 2020, we hope to see some stability and continued economic recovery over the next year as we remain focused on attracting business and building for the future," notes Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero. "We remain focused on the health and safety of our dockworkers as they continue to unload a record-breaking amount of cargo from a surge of container vessels calling at the Port," he adds.
- The upcoming reports from U.S. ports will start to lap soft comparables from the pandemic period.
- Transportation sector watch: UPS (UPS -0.3%), FedEx (FDX -0.4%), Canadian National Railway (CNI +1.3%), Kansas City Southern (KSU +3.5%), CSX (CSX +2.4%), Canadian Pacific (CP +2.2%), Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX +1.7%), USA Truck (USAK +2.3%), Marten Transport (MRTN +0.1%), YRC Worldwide (YRCW), U.S. Xpress Worldwide (USX +1.1%), ArcBest (ARCB +3.7%), Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL +2.0%), Werner Enterprises (WERN +0.6%), Schneider National (SNDR +1.1%), J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT +0.4%), Heartland Express (HTLD +0.9%) and Daseke (DSKE +4.8%).
