European indices in red; U.K. reopening plan & Lagarde’s speech in focus

Feb. 22, 2021 4:08 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • London -1.06%. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to unveil plans to exit lockdown later today. The roadmap will include four separate stages of easing restrictions.
  • Restrictions will begin to lift for the first phase beginning on March 8, when all schools will reopen.
  • Outdoor school sports and activities will also restart and sports such as tennis and basketball will resume from 29 March.
  • The prime minister is also expected to set out encouraging new data that appears to show vaccines are having an effect on transmission.
  • Germany -1.24%.
  • France -1.10%.
  • European shares fell amid concerns over the risk of higher inflation due to jump in commodity prices.
  • All eyes will be on ECB President Christine Lagarde’s speech on stability, economic co-ordination and governance in the EU later in the day.
  • European futures are lower with, FTSE -0.58%; CAC -1.05%; DAX -1.26% and EURO STOXX -1.32%.
