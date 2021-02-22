European indices in red; U.K. reopening plan & Lagarde’s speech in focus
Feb. 22, 2021
- London -1.06%. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to unveil plans to exit lockdown later today. The roadmap will include four separate stages of easing restrictions.
- Restrictions will begin to lift for the first phase beginning on March 8, when all schools will reopen.
- Outdoor school sports and activities will also restart and sports such as tennis and basketball will resume from 29 March.
- The prime minister is also expected to set out encouraging new data that appears to show vaccines are having an effect on transmission.
- Germany -1.24%.
- France -1.10%.
- European shares fell amid concerns over the risk of higher inflation due to jump in commodity prices.
- All eyes will be on ECB President Christine Lagarde’s speech on stability, economic co-ordination and governance in the EU later in the day.
- European futures are lower with, FTSE -0.58%; CAC -1.05%; DAX -1.26% and EURO STOXX -1.32%.