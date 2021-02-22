Wolverine World Wide called out for another earnings beat
- Pivotal Research Group increases its price target on World Wild Wolverine (NYSE:WWW) to $40 from $33 ahead of the retailer's earnings report on Thursday.
- Analyst Mitch Kummetz: "While we're modeling 4Q in line with consensus, we suspect that upside to our estimates is likely. For the quarter, we see room for upside to sales and margins, consistent with what other footwear/apparel companies have reported. In short, holiday sales were better than anticipated, and, more importantly, the environment was less promotional than feared, largely due to product scarcity."
- Kummetxz and team think Saucony, Merrell and Wolverine fared the best, with the former two brands helped by a favorable underlying athletic/outdoor trend, and the Wolverine brand partially driven by relative strength of the work boot segment. The favorable holiday backdrop is noted to have continued for WWW into January and February
- Wolverine World Wide has beat or matched analyst profit expectations 11 quarters in a row.