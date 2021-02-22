Foot Locker stock rises after Evercore upgrades on e-commerce momentum

Feb. 22, 2021 8:53 AM ETFoot Locker, Inc. (FL)FLBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Evercore ISI upgrades Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to an Outperform rating after having the athletic apparel names slotted at In Line.
  • The firm expects robust e-commerce momentum among other things.
  • Analyst Omar Saad: "Fears that Foot Locker will ultimately be disintermediated by Nike and other brands’ own digital DTC channels have kept many market participants - including ourselves - on the sidelines the last few years. But our view has evolved as the company has been making the necessary course corrections and strategic investments to secure its long-term position within the broader sneaker ecosystem, particularly on the digital front."
  • An interesting point from Saad and team is that FL shareholders could be pleasantly surprised by the value of the company's 17% strategic stake in sneaker recommerce site GOAT as they consider Poshmark's high valuation multiple.
  • Shares of Foot Locker are up 2.68% premarket.
  • Foot Locker shareholders saw a 33% increase in their dividend payout last week.
