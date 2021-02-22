Yellen says insurers, banks might benefit from climate stress tests
Feb. 22, 2021 9:48 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Climate stress tests may be helpful for insurance companies and banks in terms of managing their risks, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in an online event hosted by the New York Times.
- The Treasury would not conduct such stress tests, she said. That would be left up to other regulators such as the Federal Reserve.
- She once again supported the distribution of $1,400 checks to individuals as proposed under President Biden's $1.9T stimulus package, saying it's better than narrow targeting of relief because there are "pockets of pain" beyond targeted aid.
- Implementing a wealth tax would be difficult to implement, Yellen said, but an increase in the capital gains tax might be worth considering. A financial transaction tax could help but also could hurt, she added.
- As for U.S. government debt, debt interest payments provide a better metric than the debt as a percentage of GDP, she noted.
- On the topic of Bitcoin, Yellen warned that the digital asset is highly speculative. She also commented that it's often used to finance illicit activities and is inefficient.
This was corrected on 02/22/2021 at 2:26 PM. Corrects headline and first bullet to specify "climate stress tests."