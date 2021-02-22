Google ending monthlong ban on political ads - Axios
- Google (GOOG -0.8%, GOOGL -0.9%) is set to lift a ban on political ads that it implemented in the wake of the U.S. Capitol insurrection last month, Axios reports.
- The company had put into place a limited version of its "sensitive events" policy Jan. 13, banning political ads or ads referencing "candidates, the election, its outcome, the upcoming presidential inauguration, the ongoing presidential impeachment process, violence at the U.S. Capitol, or future planned protests on these topics."
- But Axios says an email to ad partners notes the company will resume accepting the ads, and will review appeals of existing ads to be approved to appear.
- A similar ban on political ads that Facebook (FB -0.2%) implemented before the U.S. election is still standing.