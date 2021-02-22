Ferrari and Richard Mille ink a partnership contract
Feb. 22, 2021 11:12 AM ETFerrari N.V. (RACE)RACEBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Ferrari (RACE -1.2%) and Richard Mile signed a multi-year partnership agreement, wherein the Haute Horlogerie brand become sponsor and licensee for the Prancing Horse.
- Richard Mille will also support other Ferrari's motorsport activities as Official Timekeeper, sponsor of Competizioni GT and the Ferrari Challenge series, partner of Ferrari Driver Academy, technical partner of Ferrari Esports Series and FDA Esports Team.
- Ferrari and Richard Mille will also have their respective research and design teams start a collaboration in order to create an exclusive range of limited edition watches.