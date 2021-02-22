Matador Resources Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2021 5:35 PM ETMatador Resources Company (MTDR)MTDRBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (-69.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $234.18M (-9.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MTDR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.