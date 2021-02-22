NV5 buys TerraTech Engineers
- NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) has acquired TerraTech Engineers, a geotechnical engineering, environmental consulting, and materials testing company headquartered in North Carolina.
- TerraTech's employees serve state and local governments and private clients in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia.
- NV5 has a proven working relationship with TerraTech and has jointly completed several projects.
- TerraTech's founder and management team will continue with NV5 after the acquisition.
- The acquisition was made with a combination of cash and stock and will be immediately accretive to NV5’s earnings.
